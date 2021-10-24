Watch a horrifying Halloween Safety PSA from 1977

From the Internet Archive:
This 11-minute, color film is designed to acquaint primary through intermediate students with Halloween safety. The film presents a little girl who has an unsafe costume. In a flashback, the changes that can be made to make her Halloween safer are detailed. These include reflective tape, removing pointed objects, a clearer field of vision, and others. Suggestions also include waiting to sample treats until they have been checked, observing reasonable hours, traveling with groups, observing pedestrian rules, trick-or-treating at familiar homes only, checking treats for inbedded objects, and safe tricks.
According to the Scar Stuff blog, Herk Harvey, who was the principal director Centron Educational Films (the company that produced this PSA) also directed the cult horror movie Carnival of Souls.