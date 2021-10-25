Aquarium makes kid's fish drawings magically swim

Do you believe in magic? You might start after you see how St. Louis Aquarium is making fish that kids have decorated "swim" in a virtual aquarium. It's really neat! Watch:
(Reddit)
