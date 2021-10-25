Aquarium makes kid's fish drawings magically swim

Rusty Blazenhoff
screengrabs via St. Louis Aquarium/TT

Do you believe in magic? You might start after you see how St. Louis Aquarium is making fish that kids have decorated "swim" in a virtual aquarium. It's really neat! Watch:

@aquariumstl

Reminder that you can color a fish and watch it swim to life🖍🐠 #thatclosemessenger #hellofall #todayilearned #fish #technology #aquarium

♬ original sound – St. Louis Aquarium

(Reddit)