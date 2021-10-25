Bugs Bunny's Official D&D Character Sheet Is A 15th-level Illusionist

Dragon Magazine #41 was published in April 1981. And it was in the pages of this official Dungeons & Dragons tome that the immortal deity known as Bugs Bunny was finally given its due as a playable character in the game, along with several other cartoon characters — or rather, "Saturday morning monsters."

One year later, Donald Duck, Marvin the Martian, and the Tasmanian Devil would be added to the game with Dragon #60:

Thanks to Robert McNees, associate professor in the Department of Physics at Loyola University Chicago, for sharing this on Twitter!

