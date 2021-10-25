"Buy Nothing" groups blur the line between trash and treasure

Instead of immediately turning to large retailers, conscious consumers are setting up online networks to share their stuff. In certain hyperlocal Facebook groups, neighbors give away their old items— even things like rotten bananas, expired milk, empty boxes, and stained clothing. Unlike thrift stores, online groups allow people to search for their specific needs and meet their neighbors. The "Buy Nothing" project is mostly on Facebook, currently, and alternatives include freecycle.org and nextdoor.com.

Children's clothes and toys are hot commodities. As American weddings get increasingly expensive, sharing items like decorations and dresses can cut costs (a wedding swap subreddit exists for this specific purpose). Some exchanges are odder— like pickle juice, a glass sex toy, dirty fish water (it can be fertilizer!), and dryer lint (it can be hamster bedding!). Reddit user @brew-ski saves bubble wrap for interested neighbors.