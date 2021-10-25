Once a year or so I replace our dishtowels with a new set. I usually get this 24-pack of 15 x 25 inch cotton towels. They're durable, absorb water well, and stand up to repeated washings. The old ones will become cleaning and shop rags.
Great deal on 24-pack of large cotton dish towels
