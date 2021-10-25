Spotted this gorgeous 25"-tall print of Dita Von Teese as Sally Slater, Haunted Mansion's tightrope walker, in the Dapper Day e-missive and couldn't help sharing. Franz Szony created this, a "full photographic image" modeled by Ms. Von Teese herself!
Imagining Dita Von Teese as Disney's "Tightrope Walker" stretching portrait
