Listen to the weirdest Munsters musical album from 1964

Thanks to the ever-delightful Bizarre Albums podcast, I learned that The Munsters release not one but two different albums in 1964. The first one is just some generically delightful 60s music inspired by the show. But the second one, At Home With The Munsters, is where it gets good — a bizarre audio tour of the Munster family home, with songs sung by each of the cast members.

I'm not surprised this is so hard to find, with no official releases still available, as far as I can tell. Although it looks like Rough Trade Records might be doing a limited edition release on Black Friday?