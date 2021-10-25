Securely access your passwords with your fingertips with the JEM Biometric Authenticator

Nowadays, strong, complicated passwords are necessary for everything in life, and there's nothing more frustrating than forgetting it and being locked out of your own accounts. Saving your passwords on websites is an alternative, but then your personal information is accessible to cyber-hacking. Instead, take the risk-free route with the JEM Biometric authentication device, making your fingertips the password key to all your online accounts.

The JEM Biometric Authenticator is a device that holds all of your passwords and can be accessed simply with just the touch of your finger — talk about exclusive. Even though most of us are not experts on how fingerprint recognition works, it's now one of the most common ways to access information and has even been tested by companies like Amazon as a form of payment.

The JEM acts like a secure vault storing all your passwords, and with just one simple touch you can seamlessly access your online accounts from all these devices, such as Windows PCs, Macs, Android devices, iPhones, and iPads. With end-to-end secured encryption and built-in multi-factor authentication, you can have the peace of mind that your data won't be decrypted without having both your JEM device and fingerprint. By maintaining the relationship between your JEM device and account, this plan ensures you can secure and store your online passwords as a streamlined process.

Free yourself from the headaches of forgetting a password or not feeling in control of your security. The limited-edition JEM plan now on sale for $130, originally $149, comes with the JEM Biometric Authenticator, plus a lifetime of the JEMPass password manager service. At a great price, the JEM Biometric login key gives access to your passwords all from one place giving you the power straight from your fingertips.