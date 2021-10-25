Using spray cans of artificial snow as a tool, Artist Scott Wilcock creates Snow Graffiti. His incredible freehand creations allowed the 34-year-old to quit his job as a mechanic to become a full-time artist.
Snow-in-a-can Halloween portraits
