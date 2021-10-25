Teacher jailed for 12 years after secretly filming kids

A Wisconsin teacher was sentenced to 12 year in federal prison after pleading guilty to one count of attempting to produce child pornography, reports NBC News. David Krutchen, 39, hid cameras in air fresheners on a field trip, and one was discovered by the intended subjects when she attempted to spray it only for the contraption to fall open. The suspicious air fresheners could also be seen in photos taken by the teens. Krutchen claims his voyeurism was not about getting footage of the youngsters naked, but admitted that was the outcome.

In an eight-page handwritten letter filed earlier this week in U.S. District Court, Kruchten wrote that he started spying on family "to deal with stress and fulfill a need for adrenaline" and to find out what they said about him when he wasn't around, the Wisconsin State Journal reported. That led to planting hidden cameras to capture pets, family, friends, babysitters and even his parents and grandparents, before he began spying on his students, Kruchten wrote in the letter to U.S. District Judge James Peterson.

Not mentioned in the sentencing coverage: claims that the school district made investigating what he did more difficult than it should have been.