Watch: Golden Gate Bridge "howling" during storm

People living near (or simply passing over) the Golden Gate bridge have been complaining since 2020 that recent engineering work resulted in unpleasant "singing" noises when it's windy.
It was very windy in the Bay Area this weekend.
The 2016 election campaign for Jeff Fortenberry, a GOP lawmaker, received a questionable donation. An aide apparently warned him: "hey, Jeff, that donation looks questionable". The FBI had, of course, already spoken to the aide when it asked Fortenberry "hey, Jeff, anyone talk to you about that questionable donation?" Instead of saying "fuck off, pigs",… READ THE REST
San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane is out for 21 games after turning in a fake Covid vaccination card to his team and the National Hockey League. Officials were not fooled; Kane is apologetic. "I would like to apologize to my teammates, the San Jose Sharks organization, and all Sharks fans for violating the NHL… READ THE REST
A now-former chief technical pilot for Boeing was indicted on fraud charges over his involvement in the 737 MAX scandal, which claimed the lives of hundreds of passengers when two of the defective jets crashed. Mark Forkner, 49, was in that role during the certification process for the jet and is accused of deceiving the… READ THE REST
