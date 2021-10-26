A moose crashes a hangout and doesn't want to leave

A few guys in Ontario, Canada are hanging out in a shed when they are interrupted by a seemingly friendly moose who steps in to check them out. One of the guys even pets it on the snout (not recommended!). But when the moose boldly takes a few steps in, the guys suddenly seem apprehensive. "Okay, okay! Don't come all the way in," they say. "Go back, go back… Woah!"

According to Storyful, the YouTube channel that posted the video, none of the guys had ever seen this moose before, but he turned out to be a clingy guest that hung around for the entire weekend.