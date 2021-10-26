A toxicologist explains how eyedrops can be used to slowly kill someone, and other curious facts about poisons

Anne Chappelle is a board certified toxicologist with two decades of experience studying the chemicals that can kill people. In this video, Dr. Chappelle explains how eyedrops have been used to kill someone, why it's not true that pencils can give you lead poisoning, and other curious facts about poisons.

And if you're seeking more detail on Visine as a weapon, the following is from a 2013 Wired article on the matter: