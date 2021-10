This handsome machine is the Norsonic Nor277. Its sole purpose is to tap its feet, for "making footfall noise transmission measurements in buildings as set out in International and National Standards." Essentially, it fakes the sound of the person next to you in meetings who is constantly tapping their foot—or rather, if everyone at the meeting was tapping their feet.

The Norsonic Nor277 sells for approximately $8,000. Here is a demonstration: