The DAVE COOPER Shoot Interview! is a 1 hour, 18 minute interview between Cooper and the Cartoonist Kayfabe dudes, Ed Piskor and Jim Rugg. In the 90s, Cooper bagan making underground comics for Fantagraphics Books. Over the years, Cooper took up oil painting and built an incredible body of work. I'm always delighted by the surreal cartoon characters in his lowbrow style paintings. I find them to be both grotesque and beautiful at the same time. In the interview Cooper talks about his artistic journey, from his past to how he arrived where he is now.
Cartoonist Dave Cooper interviewed
- artists
- cartoonist kayfabe
- Comic Books
- interviews
