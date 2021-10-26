Decoration is a creepy, animated short about a vase that inhabits a girl's body

If you're feeling famished for a dose of unsettling content, then check out this animated video titled Decoration, by Ben Wheele. The story is about a young girl whose body is haunted by a vase named "Decoration". The story is like a fever dream, and the animation style on it's own is pretty fascinating. I like the way that a lot of the characters look as if they're made out of wet rubber. Bravo to the guy that created this bizarre masterpiece!

An elegant vase inhabits the body of a young girl, and re-stages an event from her childhood using living tissue…