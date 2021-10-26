Joe Manchin admits he is a lost politician: "I don't know where in the hell I belong"

Well, if you're baffled by recent Senator Joe Manchin (D?–WV) shenanigans, you're not alone. Looks like he's just as confused about who he is in the world of politics.

The wishy-washy politician who claimed in a Charlston Gazette-Mail op-ed that "the right to vote is fundamental to our American democracy," only to then say "I will vote against the For the People Act" because "I believe that partisan voting legislation will destroy the already weakening binds of our democracy," told the Economic Club that life would be "much easier' if he were a Republican.

"Do you think by having a 'D' or an 'I' or an 'R' [next to my name] is going to make me change who I am? I don't think the Rs will be any more happier with me than the Ds are right now. OK, I mean, that's about as blunt as I can put it," he said. "I don't know where in the hell I belong."