Man asks Charlie Kirk when he can start killing people who don't think Trump won

This happy, chucking gentleman at Boise State University asked Charlie Kirk when it would be OK to start killing fellow Americans he doesn't like, but even Charlie Kirk think that's too much. I wouldn't be surprised if law enforcement is already investigating this wannabe mass murderer.

During the question-and-answer portion of Kirk's appearance, the trigger-happy Trumpanzee said to Kirk: "At this point, we're living under a corporate and medical fascism. This is tyranny. When do we get to use the guns? [applause from audience] No, and I'm not — that's not a joke. I'm not saying it like that. I mean, literally, where's the line? How many elections are they going to steal before we kill these people?" [applause from audience]

To his credit, Kirk told him it was a bad idea to kill people who don't support Trump, but of course he gives the wrong reason. Not because it's wrong to kill people who don't support Trump, but because the deep state wants Trump supporters to start killing people so they can take away everyone's freedoms: "I'm going to denounce them and tell you why. Because you're playing into all their plans, and they're trying to make you do this, that's okay. Just hear me out. You started with a compliment. So at least give me a little bit. They are trying to provoke you, and everyone here, they are trying to make you do something that will be violent, that will justify a takeover of your freedoms and liberties, the likes of which we have never seen."