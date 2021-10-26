Orchestra rocks 'Smoke on the Water' and two other Deep Purple hits

Watch Epic Symphonic Rock perform Deep Purple hits "Smoke on the Water," "Burn," and "Highway Star." Epic indeed!



The orchestral version of Deep Purple will give your favorite songs an entirely new feeling that you have never heard before. You will enjoy the power of the classic progressive rock band with the epicness of the symphonic orchestra!

This medley has it all, from hard-rocking riffs to beautiful melodies and everything in between. It's perfect for listening while driving or working out at home or even just relaxing on your couch after a long day at work.