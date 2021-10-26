The Dead-Internet Theory: most content creators and consumers are A.I. bots

Mark Frauenfelder
Roman3dArt/shutterstock.com

"Dead-internet theory suggests that the internet has been almost entirely taken over by artificial intelligence," says Kaitlyn Tiffany in The Atlantic. "YouTube, for a time, had such high bot traffic that some employees feared 'the Inversion' — the point when its systems would start to see bots as authentic and humans as inauthentic."