"Dead-internet theory suggests that the internet has been almost entirely taken over by artificial intelligence," says Kaitlyn Tiffany in The Atlantic. "YouTube, for a time, had such high bot traffic that some employees feared 'the Inversion' — the point when its systems would start to see bots as authentic and humans as inauthentic."
The Dead-Internet Theory: most content creators and consumers are A.I. bots
Bot posts picks from the Library of Congress's expanded map collection
The Library of Congress recently scanned and posted 30,000 maps drafted and published in the 19th century by The Sanborn Map Company. That being rather a lot of get though, Ben Welsh made a Twitter bot that posts one every few hours. Here's an 1896 insurance map of Goshen, Indiana. Delicious. If you like those… READ THE REST
This Twitter bot will colorize your black and white photos
"I'm a bot that transforms black and white photos into color using artificial intelligence," says @colorize_bot, a cheerful Twitter bot that performs is useful service free of charge. READ THE REST
Adobe goes ballistic over a tweet linking to a 27-year-old version of Acrobat Reader
After receiving a DCMA takedown request, Twitter suspended a bot account that had a link to an MS-DOS version of Acrobat Reader from 1994. The link pointed to WinWorld, "an online museum dedicated to the preservation and sharing of vintage, abandoned, and pre-release software." Adobe apparently has a contract with an enterprise called Incopro (are… READ THE REST
