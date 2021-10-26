Reality TV dancer Sean Spicer moans about how unfair it is that Jen Psaki gets respect for doing her job well, while he is simply known for lying a lot.
The disgraced renowned liar reduced to dancing on reality tv is the real victim here
Canon sued for disabling scanner and fax functions of all-in-one device when printer ink runs out
The scammy business model around inkjet printers is well-known: sell the hardware cheap to snare customers into paying again and again for ink cartridges that cost more by volume than champagne. But that's not enough for Canon, which now disables all-in-one devices entirely when the ink runs low, shutting down unrelated imaging fuctions such as… READ THE REST
The reMarkable Tablet is moving to a subscription service model
I've been using a reMarkable Tablet, for years now. It's great for taking notes at my day job. I waste no paper when I jot down meeting minutes, annotate stories and starting off new pieces of writing in long hand. I dig how easy it is to organize my notes on the tablet and that… READ THE REST
Museum of old computer mice
Come to oldmouse.com, the museum of old computer mice, for a good time. In the belief that every mouse has a tale, oldmouse.com intends to track the evolution of the computer mouse and its kin along its zig-zag trail of human ingenuity. Most of the mouses featured here live together in Missoula, Montana, gathered from… READ THE REST
