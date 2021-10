In 1997, the Spice Girls were, um, spicing up our lives with Spiceworld, the follow-up to Spice. MTV fueled the spiciness by featuring the band at every possible turn including in this curious segment from MTV's "House of Style" in which legendary LA punk guitarist Pat Smear of The Germs, Nirvana, and Foo Fighters takes a trip with Posh, Baby, and Sporty Spice to a New Jersey mall.

No matter what Pat Smear is doing, he is always ALWAYS smiling.

(Thanks, Gil Kaufman!)