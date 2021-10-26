Tinysheets is a single-serving spreadsheet website, so simple you can get cracking on any device (but with the usual features if you need them). See also Tinymonth, a calendar thing with a similar vibe, by the same maker: Postlight.
Tinysheets: simple online spreadsheets you can share (and aren't a nightmare on mobile devices)
