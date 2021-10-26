U.K. talk show host argues with carpenter by insisting concrete can be grown like trees

Mike Graham is hose of The Independent Republic of Mike Graham on TalkRADIO. I don't know much about him, but judging by this clip alone, doesn't even have two neurons to run together. Watch him argue with Cameron Ford from Insulate Britain, an environmental activist group. When Ford tells Graham he is a carpenter, Graham sees it as his chance to attack Ford as a tree-killer. Ford tells Graham trees are renewable, unlike concrete.

Graham asked, "You can grow all sorts of things, can't you?"

"You can't grow concrete," said Ford.

Graham's reply: "Yeah, you can."

Ford wisely responded with silence. The interview ended shortly after that.

Our own Rob Beschizza, who was born in England, told me after watching this, "I had acquaintances on the right wing of UK media in the 1990s and what you're seeing there is real, not an act. Just absolutely dumb as shit, so stupid that it's immediately obvious there's just no point talking to them."