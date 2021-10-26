Watch MAGA man's special skills using his reptilian brain power

Like a chameleon that can watch and track two completely separate images at the same time, this human shows off his reptilian brain by holding two distinctly different philosophies on the Covid vaccine at the same time.

One side of his brain believes that "everyone who has taken the vaccine will die in 5 to 15 years. Guaranteed." Meanwhile, the other half of his gray matter is certain that, had it not been for the Covid vaccine created through Trump's Operation Warp Speed, "a lot more people would have died." Remarkable indeed.