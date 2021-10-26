Watch: Mommy Mommy, Where's My Brain?

"Mommy Mommy, Where's My Brain?" is a 10-minute short from 1986 directed by Jon Moritsugu. It's part of the "Cinema of Transgression", a term coined by Nick Zedd in 1985 to describe an underground film movement, then at work in New York City, of artists who used humor and shock value in their art. Notable in the Cinema of Transgression were Zedd, Kembra Pfahler, Tessa Hughes-Freeland, Casandra Stark, Beth B, Tommy Turner, Richard Kern, and Lydia Lunch, who in the late 1970s and mid-1980s made very low-budget films using cheap 8 mm cameras.

Mommy Mommy, Where's My Brain? has a hardore energy and old-school, punk aesthetic. I had a lot of fun watching this early in the morning- it made me feel ready to take on the day.

If it's not transgressive, it's not underground. It has to be threatening the status quo by doing something surprising, not just imitating what's been done before. – Nick Zedd New York City's Lower East Side in the early Eighties saw an explosion of the downtown film scene, as a variety of film-makers, photographers, performers and artists, inspired by the post-punk No Wave music scene, began to explore new, direct, and confrontational cinematic forms. In 1984 the manifesto for the Cinema of Transgression was announced, a movement looking to transform values by breaking all taboos of cinematic expression, conservative religion, politics and aesthetics.

Following below, Nick Zedd's Cinema of Transgression Manifesto: