A history of humanzees, born from female chimps impregnated with human sperm

The early 20th century was a hotbed of genetic experimentation. One bizarre line of research explored human-nonhuman hybrids, such as humanzees. At least one such case of a humanzee making it to term is described in History of Yesterday:
An evolutionary psychologist by the name of Gordon Gallup stated that in the 1920s the first humanzee was "born" at a secret research facility in Florida. Even if he was not born at the time he was told so by his professor who had worked thousands of hours researching such a hybrid entity and its possibility to life. He also says that the humanzee was killed soon after its birth due to the pressure they received for their experiment.