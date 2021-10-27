California town smells like "rotten eggs, vomit, farts, and body odor"

Carson, California residents have picketed city hall about pervasive noxious odor that's been making people sick for weeks. Yesterday the city council declared a local emergency and the mayor is seeking state funds to pay for hotel rooms and air filters.

From The Los Angeles Times:

But for many city residents, who have complained of headaches, nausea and other ailments, that was too little, too late.

Since the odor, which has been likened to rotten eggs, vomit, farts or body odor, was first reported Oct. 3, government efforts to address it have been plagued by delays.

The smell is emanating from the Dominguez Channel, where decaying vegetation and marine life has built up, partly because of the drought, creating noxious hydrogen sulfide gas.