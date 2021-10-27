'Fluffernutter' is now an official Merriam-Webster dictionary word

As a Marshmallow Fluff superfan, I am over the moon to see that Merriam-Webster added "Fluffernutter" to their dictionary! That, and 454 other words and phrases which I don't remember because I am too excited that my favorite sandwich has been made legit.

fluffernutter : a sandwich made with peanut butter and marshmallow crème between two slices of white sandwich bread.

Ok, to clarify, a real Fluffernutter has to be made with Durkee-Mower's Marshmallow Fluff, NOT Kraft's Jet-Puffed Marshmallow Creme.

Merriam-Webster: if you're reading this, drop me a line. I have something fluffy for you.

(The Takeout)

Thanks, David!