With Live Photos activated, iPhones record what they see 1.5 seconds before and after you take a picture. It's useful when you're taking photo of something moving or changing quickly and want to select a key single image, but I find it annoying and my phone seems to enjoy defaulting to it.

Here's how to disable it:

Go to Settings/Camera.

Select Preserve Settings and toggle the Live Photo switch to On.

If the Live Photo icon doesn't have a diagonal slash through it, touch the icon.