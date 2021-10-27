Learn the best way to train your four-legged friends for $20

Want to have the best-behaved dog on the block? Thinking of starting a new career as a professional dog trainer? With The Essential 2022 Dog Training Bundle, you'll be on your way to better communicating with your furry friends in no time.

Nip those behavioral issues in the bud with this diverse collection of training courses. The bundle includes 8 courses and 183 lessons of informative content. Instructor Sharon Bolt is a top dog behavior expert internationally recognized with features in newspapers, magazines, TV, and radio stations. With her guidance, you'll better understand how to use proper training methods and approaches. Learn how to properly care for your pup by starting with the basics, then work your way up to more advanced training techniques.

In addition to snuggles and exercise, the key to a successful relationship between owner and dog is discipline. The training journey can be a challenge, but you'll find the benefits to be exceptionally rewarding as you and your dog (or client's dog) grow together. In addition to training, using commands, and behavioral correction, this course packet offers lessons on holistic care and nutrition as well. Learn about alternative remedies to cure illnesses, allergies, anxiety, etc. Educate yourself on how to suitably feed your four-legged friends by switching to a raw diet.

Whether you're looking to launch your professional dog training business or just want to teach your little friend when not to bark, the information in this bundle is imperative. Courses are accessible through mobile or streaming and can be completed at your own pace. And to make it super official, you'll receive a certificate of completion when you finish each course!

You can snag the Essential 2022 Dog Training Bundle now for just $19.99. Now that's a paw-some good deal!