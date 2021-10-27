Marvel at these astonishing cat people made from actual cat hair

David Pescovitz

Brisbane, Australia sculptor Jason Sank created these astonishing cat people from actual cat hair. Sank sculpted the fur over chicken wire forms he built based on photographs of himself and a friend in situ. No cats were harmed in the creation of these creatures.

"I asked a cat groomer—Aristocats Feline Day Spa—to save it for me each month," Sank told me. "They brush, cut, and vacuum it off. Over the 3 months i worked on the sculptures they supplied me with about a 60 litre tub's worth of cat hair."

Learn more about these "modern day outback mutations" here.