US issues first passport with "X" gender marker

The US State Department has issued the first passport with the gender marked as "X." So what the hell does X mean?



"As the Secretary announced in June, the Department is moving towards adding an X gender marker for non-binary, intersex, and gender non-conforming persons applying for a U.S. passport or CRBA," State Department spokesperson Ned Price said. "I want to reiterate, on the occasion of this passport issuance, the Department of State's commitment to promoting the freedom, dignity, and equality of all people — including LGBTQI+ persons."

(CNN)