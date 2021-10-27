Watch the trailer for Buzz Lightyear's origin story and ask yourself some deep questions

This trailer for Lightyear, the forthcoming Disney/Pixar film due out next summer, is apparently not a movie about toys but rather the backstory of the real Buzz Lightyear upon which the imaginary (and then real) toy is based.

"The sci-fi action-adventure presents the definitive origin story of Buzz Lightyear—the hero who inspired the toy—introducing the legendary Space Ranger who would win generations of fans," Pixar posted.

Unsurprisingly, this framing has sparked myriad questions and fiery debate, including within the the virtual offices of Polygon:

Matt Patches: Hello, does the existence of a #RealBuzzLightyear zipping through space in the far future imply that the world of Toy Story is also set in the far future Petrana Radulovic: I hope the Pixar Theory guy NEVER sees this Susana Polo: NO, it implies that Real Buzz Lightyear is the show Andy watched to become obsessed with Buzz Lightyear toys

(Thanks, Emmett Kaufman!)