An American Airlines flight diverted after passenger assaulted flight attendant

An American Airlines flight from New York City to Orange County, California was forced to land in Denver when an angry gentleman assaulted a flight attendant. The reason for his behavior? Yes, you guessed it — he was asked to wear a mask.

According to NBC, the airline hasn't given details on the assault or the condition of the flight attendant, but did put out a stern statement:

"Acts of violence against our team members will not be tolerated by American Airlines. The individual involved in this incident will never be allowed to travel with American Airlines in the future, but we will not be satisfied until he has been prosecuted to the full extent of the law. This behavior must stop, and aggressive enforcement and prosecution of the law is the best deterrent."

From NBC: