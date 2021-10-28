Baby Laugh Alot is the creepiest toy commercial I've ever seen

Popkin

Don't watch this Creepy Ass Doll Commercial if you're about to go to bed, because you might hear Baby Laugh Alot's maniacal laughter echoing throughout your skull all night long. I don't know which part of the video is the creepiest. The laughing doll is unsettling enough, but the chorus of laughing children and narrator makes this entire commercial feel like a broadcast from the seventh circle of hell. Enjoy!