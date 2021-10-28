Don't watch this Creepy Ass Doll Commercial if you're about to go to bed, because you might hear Baby Laugh Alot's maniacal laughter echoing throughout your skull all night long. I don't know which part of the video is the creepiest. The laughing doll is unsettling enough, but the chorus of laughing children and narrator makes this entire commercial feel like a broadcast from the seventh circle of hell. Enjoy!
Baby Laugh Alot is the creepiest toy commercial I've ever seen
