Claim: Theranos's Elizabeth Holmes duped Betsy DeVos out of $100m

Elizabeth Holmes, the disgraced founder of blood-testing statup Theranos, is on trial charged with fraud related to the company's collapse. But here's something to like about her: she allegedly screwed Trump education secretary Betsy DeVos out of $100m somewhere along on the way.

Former Education Secretary Betsy DeVos was given false and misleading information before investing $100 million into Theranos, whose founder and former CEO is on trial for allegedly defrauding investors and patients about the company's blood-testing technology, a representative for the DeVos family office said. … The DeVos family office initially said it would invest $50 million, but doubled it after meeting with Holmes, according to Tuesday's testimony. Peterson told the court that Holmes' allegedly false claims made them believe that "this was going to be a game changer for health care."

My favoerite part of the story is that administering a blood test to one of the DeVoses was part of the presentation, but they never received the results.