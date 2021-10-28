The complete plans for making this amazingly fun synthesizer are available on Instructables. The creator, lonesoulsurfer, provides plans for the circuit board, the colorful front panel, and the wood case. It's beautiful!
Complete instructions for making the "Beatmaster 2000" -sequencer and beat synth
