Creepy documentary and feature film pairings for Halloween

Cinepunx published their picks of "Four Chilling Documentary and Feature Film Pairings" that are just right for the spooky season. I was delighted that my old friend and Room 237 director Rodney Ascher's excellent The Nightmare (2015) about sleep paralysis was at the top of their list, paired with Dead Awake (2016).

Their other suggestions include Polybius: The Game That Doesn't Exist (2017) with Sequence Break (2017); The Fear Is Real: Reinvestigating the Haunting In Connecticut (2009) and The Haunting in Connecticut (2009); and Hellier (2017) and The Descent (2005). What are some others you recommend? Post in the comments.

From Cinepunx: