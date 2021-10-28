"Farewell To Arm" is probably the best rock song ever written about EVIL DEAD

I've shared some songs here before by my friends in Model Decoy, a jazzy, R&B-driven rock band that mostly play songs about nerdy shit. "Farewell to Arm," above, is technically from a different, older iteration of the band, but it still displays their incredible talent for writing groovy tunes that bring gravitas to geeky stuff while making you bang your head.

It coulda been a perfect night

My girlfriend, sister, friends and I

Drove out to a cabin in the sticks

Now with all 4 dismembered

How this evening to remember

Became a night that I'd

Give my right arm to forget



Oh she wanted my fresh soul

In the fruit cellar

To leave me Dead By Dawn

I couldn't let her

I had to self-inflict a wound

Singlehanded, brokenhearted

My dear Linda now discarded

I wondered if we'd be together soon



Why, why did he have to touch that book that he found?

It occurs to me that some things are better

Left in the ground

That's 'cause Linda told me:



"We are the things that were and will be again

Don't try nothin stupid, boy we got your girlfriend

Won't you give up and join us? Be logical, man.

If you can't make your mind up, we can lend you a hand…"

You can buy "Farewell To Arm" via BandCamp, but fair warning: it's an awesome song, but it doesn't hold a candle to "The End of Jason Todd."

Image: NicksSawMart / Wikimedia Commons