Influencer feels suggestive photos with her father's open casket are a coping mechanism

Condolences and best wishes to an influencer who lost what sounds like a very, very cool father. However, this bereaved Instagrammer found her account suspended after offering a couple of poses in front of his open casket that some, if not many, folks found cringey.

Daily Beast:

A social media influencer who came under fire for a photo shoot in front of her dad's open coffin says the pictures were taken with "the best intentions in a manner my father would have approved with had he still been alive." Jayne Rivera, 20, posted snaps of herself in a one-sleeved dress, including one in which she was looking over her bare shoulder, kicking up one stiletto heel. The backlash was swift, with some people unfollowing her in protest. Rivera told NBC News that she understood the uproar but said she did nothing wrong and doesn't understand why her Instagram account was disabled. "Everyone handles the loss of a loved one in their own ways; some are more traditional while others might come across as taboo," she said in a statement.

this Instagram model's father passed away,,,, and she did a photo shoot with the open casket…. pic.twitter.com/u1EVNxaajz — Mac McCann (@MacMcCannTX) October 26, 2021

The 'Grammer says she was only posing as her dad did. JPGs of his father's funeral or it didn't happen. I bet his shoulder-less black blazer also had cute buttons.