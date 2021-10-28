Smoke smart with this easy-to-use rechargeable pipe and lighter

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor necessarily reflects their views.

From shopping online to starting our cars from our phones, we do lots of things differently these days. Even something as simple as taking a puff looks completely different than it used to. Let's just say you won't find any stinky ashtrays lying around anyone's living room anytime soon.

If you want a more elegant, elevated way of smoking, this Elektra PRO is definitely worth your attention. This 2-in-1 rechargeable lighter and pipe combo boasts an innovative design that allows you to take it with you anywhere, never leaving you searching around for a light. In fact, it's completely rechargeable thanks to its included USB cord, ensuring you're always puff-prepared.

The way the Elektra PRO works is simple. The heating coil (which is completely rechargeable) is embedded in a pure ceramic bowl, and its internal glass stem provides a clean, ceramic/glass smoking experience, all kept secure by the device's durable zinc alloy exoskeleton. And thanks to the bowl's sliding cover, its contents will never come loose, whether you keep it in your bag or right in your pocket.

In addition to its smooth operation, the Elektro PRO is a breeze to clean thanks to the fact that its ceramic bowl, heating coil, mouthpiece, and glass stem are all removable. It even comes with a convenient multipurpose poker/packer cleaning tool and key. And to make things even easier, the pipe even comes with a convenient storage area that perfectly houses the ceramic bowl and heating coil in between uses.

From its timeless design to its portable self-lighting design, more and more people are turning to the Elektra PRO to get their smoke on. And the fact that it's windproof makes it so easy to use no matter where you are. It's just one of the many fantastic gadgets from the popular Solopipe collection.

Get the Elektra PRO: 2-in-1 Rechargeable Lighter + Pipe for just $99.99, just over 20% off its regular price.