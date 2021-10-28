Teenage Engineering designed a PC case. It's orange.

Teenage Engineering designed the outstanding and expensive OP-1 synthesizer, the inexpensive Pocket Operator, a sleek and economical range of bluetooth speakers and lights at Ikea, and the forthcoming Playdate handheld game system. It's just come out with a PC case, the computer-1, and it looks great..

It's Mini-ITX, the smallest form-factor that accomodates mainstream motherboards and graphics cards, comes in aluminum powder-coated "Pure Orange", and has the retro-yet-unambigiously contemporary style you'd expect from Teenage Engineering (and is all but absent from the world of small form-factor PC cases, which generally exist on a spectrum of blandness running from "plastic LED circus" to "minimalism")

It's $200, which is steep but not outrageous—and certainly not more expensive than the best short-run models (M1, A4) and outright nightmares (!?!?!) on offer at the market's high end.

A typical reponse online:

If you want a good mini-ITX case, just buy a Node 202.

True, but I have a Node 202, and it's an ugly and ungainly plastic pizza box and the only thing going for it is basic quality and compact design. It's OK to have cool stuff.