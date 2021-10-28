Biggie Clean has a TikTok channel devote to cleaning extremely filthy and cluttered houses of people with hoarder disorder. He says the work is extremely satisfying, and I believe him. The before and after shots are incredible.
This TikToker cleans hoarders' houses
