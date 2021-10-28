This TikToker cleans hoarders' houses

Mark Frauenfelder

Biggie Clean has a TikTok channel devote to cleaning extremely filthy and cluttered houses of people with hoarder disorder. He says the work is extremely satisfying, and I believe him. The before and after shots are incredible.

#odlysatisfying #work #cleaning #dayinmylife #job

#odlysatisfying #cleaning #work #dayinmylife #hoarder

