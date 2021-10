Senator Kyrsten Sinema (?–AZ), the so-called Democrat who has relentlessly gummed up Biden's agenda, including tackling climate change and blocking a tax hike on millionaires, is now playing cutsie with Mitt Romney. The two dressed as Ted Lasso and boss Rebecca, from the hit series Ted Lasso, and made a lavish gif of "Lasso" handing over the biscuits. He then tweeted it, along with the caption, "Biscuits with the Boss."

How do we even begin to interpret this?