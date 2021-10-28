Watch: the amazing prophecy of Niagara Falls artist Isaiah Robertson

Rivers of Fire and Redemption is a 20 minute video that gives a look into the vision of Isaiah Robertson (1947-2020), a deeply religious man who built an incredible house in Niagara falls. Robertson said that God told him to build the house, which is completely covered in abstract, psychedelic looking shapes and colors. Robertson would not accept any credit for his masterpiece, saying that when he built the house, "the spirit" took over and animated his hands.

Whether or not you're religious, it's hard to deny that Robertson's house is absolutely breathtaking. If I ever find myself in Niagara falls, this dreamy house will be my first stop.