Watch "The Golem" (1920) rescored by members of the Flaming Lips, Los Lobos, Threshing Floor, plus commentary by occult, Jewish, and tech big thinkers

This year marks the 100th anniversary of the US theatrical release of The Golem: How He Came Into the World, an exquisite early horror film adaptation of the Jewish supernatural myth of a clay creature brought to life through occult means to protect a 16th century Prague ghetto. Now, Reboot—the Jewish arts and culture nonprofit with which I'm affiliated—has produced The Golem Rescored with a soundtrack from artists like Steve Drozd (The Flaming Lips), Alan Licht, Gretchen Gonzales Davidson, Rebecca Odes, Jeremiah Lockwood, Steve Berlin (Los Lobos), and more. Each of the eight free episodes include commentary and context from occult, Jewish, and technology scholars including Boing Boing pals Ken Goldberg (UC Berkeley) and Mitch Horowitz (Occult America).

My pal and Boing Boing contributor David Katznelson, the executive director of Reboot, orchestrated this Golem revival following last year's magnificent rescoring of Cecil B. DeMille's The Ten Commandments (1923). From Reboot: