Enjoy tomorrow's experience of being chained to a radiator in a rich man's basement today with the latest Boston Dynamics video, in which its Francis Bacon nightmare robot dances to Start Me Up in perfect imitation of Mick Jagger.
Boston Dynamics robot moves like Jagger
