The greatest band of all time with their awesome, awesome drummer.
Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem sing "Mr. Blue Sky"
- The Muppets
The most convincing argument for a Muppet version of The Lord of the Rings
If you're anything like me, the phrase "Muppets' Lord of the Rings" should be an instant dopamine trigger. You don't need to hear anything more; you're sold. And yet, this brilliantly concept has still not manifested in our reality. This is a travesty, but its one that writer Amelia Tait is determined to remedy. Over… READ THE REST
Watch the new trailer for the new MUPPETS Haunted Mansion Halloween Special
This looks even better than the Mark Summers Magic Halloween Special! Muppets Haunted Mansion premieres October 8 on Disney+ READ THE REST
"Island In the Sun" performed by the Muppets' Beaker
Meep meep. Image: Frank Phillips / Flickr (CC-BY-SA 2.0) READ THE REST
