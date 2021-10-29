Influencer pig comes out as anti-vaxx

In the internet's latest milkshake duck, a firehouse piglet named "Penny the Fire Pig" has shared propaganda opposing the FDNY vaccine mandate. Penny's political turn comes as a surprise to many of her followers— the account's typical content shows the pig tasting shaved ice, creating abstract art, and playing on bacon-shaped pool floats.

Adopted this summer by firefighter Darren Harris, Penny spends her days hamming it up at Engine 239 in Park Slope. According to NBC, she is "all the rage." Harris explained his opposition to vaccine mandates to Rolling Stone: